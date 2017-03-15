Nick Viall's Engagement Ring to Vanessa Grimaldi Is the Same One Robby Hayes (Almost) Gave to JoJo Fletcher

Sorry Chris Harrison, but Neil Lane may have just provided the most dramatic moment of the season.

Just two short days ago, fans watched Nick Viall propose to Vanessa Grimaldi with a stunning engagement ring that was estimated to cost $100,000.

But in true Bachelor Nation fashion, some fans couldn't help but notice something interesting about the bling.

As first pointed out by Claudia Oshry better known on Instagram as @GirlWithNoJob, that ring is the same one Robby Hayes picked to propose to JoJo Fletcher.

"I bring six rings and over the years, over the 9 years, some are the same, some have changed settings or are re-designed, and some are totally new," Neil shared with People when responding to the speculation. "The most important thing is for a ring to speak to the particular man and to the woman he is in love with."