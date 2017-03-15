Sarah Paulson's Nickname While Filming Ocean's Eight Was...Long Butt Dong?!

Poor Sarah Paulson!

First, she had to put up with wearing those very 1990s Marcia Clark wigs in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

And now she says she had to suffer through some very big fashion dont's for her role in the upcoming Ocean's Eight.

"It's so tragic," Paulson told me last night at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's Most Powerful Stylists dinner. "I'm like the least cool of the group. There are a lot of cool girls wearing cool s--t and I am a mom. Not that a mom can't wear something cool, but..."

Mom of two Busy Philipps interjected, "Hey, watch it!"