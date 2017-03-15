''Dad Dancer'' Prince William Returns to His Day Job After Scrutiny Over Ski Trip

Prince William returned home from dad-dancing on a ski trip in the Alps to get back to his day job with the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Wednesday.

The royal was photographed behind the controls of a helicopter, flashing a small smile as he got back to work.

His return comes after some harsh scrutiny from the British media regarding his boys-only ski trip over the weekend, which saw a video go viral of William dancing at a Swedish nightclub while missing a Commonwealth appearance with Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William Has Controversial Boys' Weekend in the Alps

The event happened Monday and saw the Queen alongside Prince Philip as well as Prince Charles and Camilla and William's brother, Prince Harry.

Though missing the appearance doesn't seem like it's all that big of a deal, the British press are wagging their finger at William coming off last year's "part-time royal" accusations. In March 2016, reports were released that the Duke of Cambridge only carried out 87 appearances in the United Kingdom in 2015 and just 35 that surrounded international affairs as compared to his 94-year-old grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who carried out 250 appearances.

Prince William, Pilot

At the time, William addressed the accusations, saying, "To be honest, I'm going to get plenty of criticism in my lifetime. It is not something that I completely ignore, but it's not something that I take completely to heart. I'm concentrating very much on my role as a father. I'm a new father and I take my duties and my responsibilities to my family very seriously."

He added, "But it's about finding your own way at the right time and if you're not careful, duty can sort of weight you down an awful lot at a very early age."

Apparently, he feels the right time will be this fall during which he's already revealed he will be leaving his job with the EAAA and moving to Kensington Palace with Kate Middleton and their family to devote more time to royal duties and their causes of choice, including conservation, homelessness and mental health.

Perhaps the ski trip was simply a last hurrah!

