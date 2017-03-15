Mischa Barton Confirms She's the Victim of "Revenge Porn": "My Absolute Worst Fear Was Realized"

"I came forward to fight this not only for myself, but for all the women out there," Barton said. "I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this and I am beyond grateful to Lisa Bloom, the Bloom Firm and to all of my friends who have helped me through this horrific experience. It is a very hard thing to do but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself."

Her attorney Lisa Bloom said they believe the images in question were taken over the past year and that Barton had had a "brief" relationship with the ex. She said she and the actress have not been in touch with him over the case and did not know if law enforcement had.

Bloom told the press neither she nor Barton have watched the video in question. One reporter told her that a source said Barton was looking at the camera when the recording was made.

"I don't think looking at any particular direction is an indication of knowing that one is being recorded," Bloom said.

She declined to answer questions about the man's identity.