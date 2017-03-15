The Reaction to Prince William's Ski Trip Shows the Royal Family Is Under More Scrutiny Than Ever--and It's Not Going to Get Easier

Moreover, also like William, he has designs on being a devoted family man first and foremost.

"I'm not putting work before the idea of a family, marriage and all that kind of stuff," he told London's Sunday Times last May. "To be fair I haven't had that many opportunities to get out there and meet people. At the moment my focus is very much on work. But if someone slips into my life then that's absolutely fantastic."

But unlike William, at least for now the ever-endearing spare heir has less pressure on him to be the guy who always attends the Commonwealth Day service. Though he did, indeed, attend the service along with the queen, his father and grandfather.

"What you see is what you get with me," Harry said. "It's genuine. I will always try and bring an element of fun and happiness to everything I do. That probably is subconsciously very much part of my mother [the late Princess Diana], trying to fill that void. Trying to fill an unbelievable pair of boots, whether it's her or especially the Queen. It's a hard thing to do."

And considering there will always be some people who think the boots are long out of style, it's not going to get easier.