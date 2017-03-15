Will Ben Affleck's Rehab Admission Reshape His Public Image? A Branding Expert Weighs In

Ben Affleck's roller coaster reputation in Hollywood took a new turn this week when the Oscar winner announced he had recently completed a stay in rehab for alcohol addiction.

The 44-year-old father of three broke the news with a heartfelt statement shared to social media, a strategy branding and reputation expert Eric Schiffer tells E! News was crucial to the longevity of a positive public image.

"Authenticity is embraced eternally by the public. Ben owned it," Schiffer shared, adding, "And he committed to stepping up. The continued bleed-out of his reputation stopped with his commitment."

Ben's message read in part, "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."