Emma Watson's Private Photos Stolen: "They Are Not Nude Photographs"

In 2015, Watson, an advocate of the HeForShe campaign and a U.N. Women Goodwill Ambassador, made headlines when she gave a powerful, emotional speech at the United Nations about feminism. Days after her appearance, a website popped up with a countdown, threatening the release of naked pics of the star. None were ever posted.

"I knew it was a hoax. I knew the pictures didn't exist," Watson said in a HeForShe webcast. "But I think a lot of people that were close to me knew gender equality was an issue but they didn't really think it was that urgent or particularly, you know, 'We live in Great Britain, this is a thing of that past'....and then when they saw that the minute I stepped up and talked about women's rights, I was immediately threatened—I mean, in less than 12 hours I was receiving threats—and I think they were really shocked and particularly one of my brothers was very upset."

"If anything, it made me so much more determined," she said. "I was just raging. it made me so angry that I was just like...'This is why I have to be doing this!' So if anything, it actually, if they were trying to put me off it, they did the opposite."