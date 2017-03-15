Chris Evans Goes Skydiving: "What If the Chute Doesn't Open?"

Because of his Marvel contract, Evans needed clearance before his 12,500-foot free-fall with Skydive Perris. "They give you all these crazy insurance policies, but even if I die, what are they going to do? Sue my family?" Evans, who will return as Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War, laughed. "They'd probably cast some new guy at a cheaper price and save some money."

Before jumping, Evans looked up the rate of skydiving fatalities. "It's, like, 0.006 fatalities per one thousand jumps," he told writer Maximillian Potter. "So I figure our odds are pretty good."

But after his nerves kicked in, Evans said, "I want to see you jump first."