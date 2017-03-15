Disney-Pixar's Coco Takes Miguel on a Journey Through the Land of the Dead

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
This Is Us

It's a This Is Us Spelling Bee: Who Can Spell Milo Ventimiglia's Name?

Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Some Kids and Rare Cattle Work Together to Save a Forest

Prince, Musician, Grammy Awards

Prince Predicted His Own Death, Sister Says

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"Never underestimate the power of music."

In Disney-Pixar's Coco, aspiring musician Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) teams up with charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal) on an life-changing journey through the Land of the Dead.

The first trailer was released Wednesday.

Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming a professional musician—just like his late idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Over the years, Miguel has worn out VHS tapes of Ernesto, whose spirit lives on through his music. "I have to sing. I have to play. The music is...it's not just in me! It is me. When life gets me down, I play my guitar. The rest of the world may follow the rules, but I must follow my heart," Ernesto said in one of the vintage clips. "You know that feeling, like there's a song in the air and it's playing just for you?"

Coco

Disney/Pixar

Coco,

Disney/Pixar

Bursting into song, Ernesto continued, "A feeling so close you will reach out and touch it / I never knew I could want something so much / But it's true." It's as if Ernesto were speaking to Miguel directly. "Never underestimate the power of music. No one was going to hand me my future," he said. "It was up to me to reach for my dream, grab it tight, and make it come true."

Determined to prove his talent, Miguel unexpectedly finds himself in the Land of the Dead. With Hector by his side, Miguel sets off to uncover the real story behind Miguel's family history.

Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich, co-directed by Adrian Molina and produced by Darla K. Anderson. Other actors in the movie include Renée Victor (Abuelita) and Ana Ofelia (Murguia).

Disney-Pixar's Coco opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017.

TAGS/ Disney , Pixar , Movies , Trailers , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again