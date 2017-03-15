Disney-Pixar's Coco Takes Miguel on a Journey Through the Land of the Dead

"Never underestimate the power of music."

In Disney-Pixar's Coco, aspiring musician Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) teams up with charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal) on an life-changing journey through the Land of the Dead.

The first trailer was released Wednesday.

Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming a professional musician—just like his late idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Over the years, Miguel has worn out VHS tapes of Ernesto, whose spirit lives on through his music. "I have to sing. I have to play. The music is...it's not just in me! It is me. When life gets me down, I play my guitar. The rest of the world may follow the rules, but I must follow my heart," Ernesto said in one of the vintage clips. "You know that feeling, like there's a song in the air and it's playing just for you?"