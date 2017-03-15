Kaley Cuoco's Boyfriend Karl Cook Cozies Up to Her Ex Johnny Galecki

It's a battle of the boyfriends!

Kaley Cuoco was on set of The Big Bang Theory Tuesday, so her boyfriend, Karl Cook, decided to visit her. Cuoco's ex, Johnny Galecki, was also on set, obviously, given that he's her co-star! Some might think that the dynamic between Cuoco's current boyfriend and her ex could be awkward, but it turns out it's anything but!

Cuoco shared pictures of her workday on Instagram, and it looks like Galecki and Cook are BFFs. In one photo, Galecki and Cook are very cozy with each other. "Ummmmmm then this happened [monkey emoji] @sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man! [laughing emoji] @mrtankcook," she captioned the picture.

The Wedding Ringer actress also shared an image of her giving her beloved a kiss on the cheek. "Can you tell I ❤when this guy comes to visit me at work?! @mrtankcook," she wrote.