Khloe Kardashian's Relationship With Tristan Thompson Is Unlike Any of Her Past Romances—And Here's Why It Works

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are keeping the spark alive.
Tuesday night proved to be another special night for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who helped ring in her man's birthday with a romantic Instagram post.
At an undisclosed location, the pair quietly celebrated with cake before Khloe delivered her heartfelt message.
"To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she wrote on Instagram. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this."
It's another reminder that this couple remains the real deal more than six months after first sparking romance rumors in Mexico.
While Tristan may fit a certain type of man who Khloe likes to date—athletic, basketball player, unfamiliar with the pop culture world—the E! reality star has taken steps to make sure this relationship is unlike any other.
As seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe didn't tell every family member about her new romance until she knew it was something very special.
Instagram pictures featuring Khloe and Tristan together didn't pop up on news feeds for several months. And instead of rushing into things or moving into the same home full-time, this pair decided to take things slow.
"They are really cute," Kris Jenner shared with us back in the fall without revealing too much information. "You know, she's having a good time. He seems like a really nice guy."
Perhaps another huge bonus for this relationship is the simple fact that it's not based completely out of Los Angeles.
Instead of experiencing date nights in a town filled with paparazzi, Khloe enjoys visiting Cleveland where she has developed close friendships with Tristan's buddies. In fact, instead of planning an elaborate birthday party for her man in Los Angeles, the businesswoman decided to celebrate in Cleveland this week.
"I'm in [Cleveland] very often," Khloe admitted to Jimmy Kimmel during a late-night appearance. "I actually really like it. I like just having my routine and being a little more under the radar."
As engagement rumors begin to pick up steam, many eyes will be on a pair that has more love than what meets the public eye.
"I think just with any relationship, just in life, I think it's about chemistry and about values," Kris shared with us. "You know, about how two people get along, so...you know how that goes!"
