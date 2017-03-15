How Jennifer Garner Has Always Been Ben Affleck's Biggest Support System

For well over a decade, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have undoubtedly been each other's' rocks.
Through the many ups and downs of their highly publicized relationship, the two actors have spoken candidly about the hurdles they've faced as a couple.
Between media scrutiny, past divorces, Hollywood pressure, three children, split announcements, rehab stints and more, Affleck and Garner have done their best to keep a brave face for the public.
And, naturally, over the years the two have spoken nothing but highly of one another both as partners (or former partners, as the case may be) and as co-parents.
Back in 2016, the Oscar winner told E!'s Catt Sadler that "Jen is a superhero mom."
He added, "She is an amazing mother and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best."
The two parents to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel announced in June 2015 that they made the "difficult decision to divorce" after a decade of marriage. No divorce documents have been filed to this day.
Affleck continued to gush about his wife on a recent interview with CBS This Morning saying that Garner is "just a wonderful person" and a "great mother."
The 44-year-old continued, "Life doesn't always turn out exactly the way you want. We're doing our very best and we're putting our kids first and that's how we're focusing on our day to day lives. Each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second. And she's just so good at doing that and has set such a good example and a lead that I follow. She's somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with."
Meanwhile, Garner chose to broke her silence about the split (and the now-infamous nanny incident) in a bombshell interview with Vanity Fair.
Garner noted that the nanny "had nothing to do with our decision to divorce" as she had first learned of the situation months after she and Affleck had separated.
"The Vanity Fair article was her speaking her mind and being who she is and that's somebody that I know and talk to every day," Affleck further explained in his This Morning chat.
"So it was simply, you know, her being who she is, is being extraordinary and being somebody articulate and being somebody who I respect a great deal."
Garner's also vehemently defended Affleck in her magazine interview, saying, "I didn't marry the big far movie star; I married him, and I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life…He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy."
And as for the latest chapter in Affleck's rollercoaster relationship with fame—this time with him announcing his second stint in rehab—only time will tell how he inevitably turns to Garner for support.
In his statement today, he gave her a special shout-out for being by his side and caring for their children "as I've done the work I set out to do."