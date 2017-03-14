There's Nothing Cuter Than Watching the Kids From This Is Us Recite Their Grown Up Characters' Most Famous Lines

It's the Tuesday after Daylight Savings, and we're all still feeling a little tired and a little annoyed about losing that hour of sleep. There's still three more days until the weekend, and, worst of all, tonight marks the season finale of This Is Us.

Well, while we can't prevent any of that from happening (though we wish we could get back that extra sleep), we can provide you one of the cutest, heartwarming videos you'll see all week.

E! News caught up wit the "Big 3," aka the kids from This Is Us who play the 9-year-old version of their adult characters.

Lonnie Chavis (Randall), Mackenzie Hancsicsak (Kate) and Parker Bates (Kevin) have been making us laugh, cry and absolutely adore them throughout the first season of the NBC hit show, and while we didn't think we could love them anymore, they proved us wrong.