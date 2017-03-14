4 Cardinal Rules of Celebrity Spring Break Hair

It's time for a vacation, don't you think?
The weather is getting warmer, and the thought of tropical backdrops, itty-bitty bikinis and fruit-flavored beverages are enough to make you buy a plane ticket. Just take a look at your social media feeds. Lea Michele jetted to Hawaii with her hairstylist Sarah Potempa, and gave us major vacation hair goals in the process. Chanel Iman was naturally radiant in the Maldives with her beau Sterling Shepard. Julianne Hough took a girls' getaway for her bachelorette; while, Gabrielle Union relaxed with her hubby on a yacht—the Instagram inspiration never ends.
What do these ladies have in common? Beautiful tresses.
Take note from their travels and remember this about paradise-worthy hair.
It's Probably Going to Get Wet: If you're going to wear your hair out, make sure you have products to protect your tresses from sun and chlorine and keep away the frizz.
Your Hair Deserves a Break, Too: Go natural! When you're just relaxing, let it all loose. Windswept hair makes for the perfect photos, after all. For a more tousled look, try using sea salt spray or let the ocean water work its magic on your hair as it air dries.
It Needs to Withstand Activities: Whether you're paddle boarding, zip lining or snorkeling, you need a hairstyle that can keep up with you. When in constant motion, make sure strands are tied up off your face, so you can actually see while your enjoying said activities.
Finally, It Has to Be Easy: Because...well...you're on vacation.