Can Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Survive The Bachelor Curse?

1-for-21.

That is The Bachelor's record when it comes to marriages that have come out of its 21-season run thus far (The Bachelorette is 3-for-12), with Sean Lowe being the only Bachelor to marry his final pick so far. But will Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, whose proposal finally aired during Monday night's finale, be able to change that?

When the newly engaged couple chatted with E! News' Carissa Culiner on Tuesday, they didn't seem all that concerned about a Bachelor curse.

"In any relationship you have the fear that it might not work out," Vanessa, 29, said. "The great thing we have is the openness and the communication and the willingness to understand each other."