Jesse James on Sandra Bullock: Cheating Is a "Part of Life"

Jesse James doesn't miss being married to Sandra Bullock.

Seven years after multiple women came forward to share their stories of their affairs with Jesse, the West Coast Choppers owner—who describes himself as a "glorified welder"—is looking back at his five-year marriage to the Oscar-winning actress, which ended in early 2010.

"Yeah, I did cheat on my wife," Jesse, 47, tells The Daily Mail. "Yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that's end of story. Everything else was just…The easy [potshot] is like, 'Oh, well you cheated on Sandra Bullock.' That's the world's easiest comeback."

"In general, both women and men cheat," Jesse adds. "It's part of life."