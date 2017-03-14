Andy Cohen Is Just as Excited About Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 as You Are

Andy Cohen may be an exceutive producer on The Real Housewives of New York City, but he's truly a fan first.
E! News caught up with the Watch What Happens Live host as he promoted his team-up with Marie Callender's at NYC's famed ice cream shop 10Below, debuting his over-the-top, pie-infused ice cream creation available to fans on March 20, and we couldn't resist grilling him on all things RHONY after the recent release of the season nine superteaser. And dare we say we're more excited than ever before? We dare.
Bravo
"The new season is excellent, and it's not even all in the trailer," Andy teased. "I mean, there's so much we left out."
With memories of the sharp divide amongst the ladies at the season eight reunion special still fresh in our minds—you'll recall, it was Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill and Ramona Singer on one side versus Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and one-and-doner Jules Wainstein on the other—we had to ask the Bravo boss man if we'd see them come together in the upcoming season.
"Yes, you will! It takes a while," he told us. "Takes a while, but they do come together."
Of course, no conversation about RHONY season nine would be complete without mention of the trailer's most shocking moment: The long-awaited return of former star Jill Zarin. Absent from the series since the end of season four, fans have been wondering whether Queen of Zarin Fabrics would ever pop back up to haunt her former BFF Bethenny. And while she does make an appearance, Andy revealed that her screen time in season nine lasts about as long as she did after arriving unannounced on Scary Island. In other words, it's brief.
"Jill appears for a minute," he admitted. "But it's great to have her back.
For more from Andy, including his thoughts on newbie Housewife Tinsley Mortimer, be sure to check out the video above.
Are you as excited about the new season of RHONY as we are? Let us know in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of New York City returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)