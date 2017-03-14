Prince William, Reese Witherspoon, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Celebrities Caught Dancing Like No One's Watching

Getty Images
Getty Images
Sometimes you just have to get down and boogie.
Prince William is the latest to be filmed dancing like no one could see. The royal was caught getting down to the rhythm while out with friends during a trip to Verbier, Switzerland, and the footage is nothing short of amazing. Standing alone, Wills let's completely loose and "raises the roof" with his arms as his go-to dance move.
Thankfully, Prince William's shining moment is far from the first dance party to be revealed. Other celebrities have let down the guards to dance the night away, giving fans a sneak peek at their favorite stars' go-to dance moves.
Here are five other stars who have been caught:
Reese Witherspoon: While attending a friend's wedding in Italy in 2014, the Big Little Lies actress got down to "I Will Survive." The actress raised her hands, jumped up and down and really got into it with a group of her female friends. The footage was nothing short of amazing.
Orlando Bloom: The Pirates of the Caribbean actor showed off his "Happy" dance while in Ibiza over the summer of 2014. He channeled all the feelings everyone felt while listening to Pharrell's hit single and let them rip at a party.
Leonardo DiCaprio: Was there anything better than Leo reaching his peak at Coachella Music Festival? The Oscar winner danced like no one was watching at the 2014 festival—was 2014 the year everyone decided to shrug off their worries?—but obviously people were watching. Leo was filmed dancing like a raver during MGMT's set and even appeared to be in a dance-off with his pals.
Derek Hough and Kate Hudson: OK, so this one might not be totally fair given Hough is a professional dancer and Hudson might as well be one. The two were caught dancing at a Cuban restaurant in 2013. No, they weren't just messing around in the middle of the bar. Instead, they put on a legitimate routine that could have been straight out of Dancing With the Stars.
Robert Pattinson: In 2015, Coachella Music Festival's vibes bit the Twilight alum a la Leo. A fan secretly filmed Pattinson awkwardly boogying to Drake's "Worst Behavior." Oh, the irony. Regardless, his moves are hysterical.
Which video is your favorite? Sound off in the comments.