Angelina Jolie Gives Her First Lecture on Women's Rights at London School of Economics

Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie has kicked off another big moment in her career, and it has nothing to do with Hollywood.
The 41-year-old actress took her first step in the teaching world, giving a lecture as a visiting professor at the London School of Economics Tuesday morning at the Centre for Women, Peace and Security—the university where she will begin teaching a master's course come September.
According to People, Jolie's lecture focused on women's rights while discussing topics such as refugee camps and how displacement and statelessness can lead to more sexual violence and other crimes against women and girls.
"Angelina Jolie spoke to a class of students taking the postgraduate course 'Women, Peace and Security,' as part of her role as visiting professor in practice in the Centre for Women, Peace and Security," a spokesperson for LSE told the publication.
"Miss Jolie spoke about her experience and what has motivated her work as UNHCR special envoy and as co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative, and took questions from the class."
She launched the initiative with England's First Secretary of State William Hague in 2015 with a "focus on the participation of women in conflict-related processes and on enhancing accountability and ending impunity for rape and sexual violence in war."
A year later, we first learned Jolie would be taking on the visiting professor role, and she couldn't help but express her excitement for the overall experience.
"I am very encouraged by the creation of this master's program," she said in a statement at the time. "I hope other academic institutions will follow this example, as it is vital that we broaden the discussion on how to advance women's rights and end impunity for crimes that disproportionately affect women, such as sexual violence in conflict."