Trial & Error Is John Lithgow's "Vengeance" Against Reality TV and True Crime Shows

Take Parks and Recreation and mix it with Making a Murderer and you get Trial & Error, Krysta Rodriguez told us.

"Rec-ing a Murderer?" star Nicholas D'Agosto chimed in.

The new NBC comedy stars D'Agosto as Josh Segal, a defense attorney tasked with defending Larry Henderson, a poetry professor (John Lithgow) who's arrested for murdering his wife. It's a spoof of true crime shows that have swept the nation.

"It's hilarious for starters," Lithgow said. "It is a send up of something that is the opposite of hilarious, which is deadly serious, these crime documentary series that are so popular nowadays…It's shot in exactly the same way."