Something Sweet! Emma Watson Channels Belle in a Yellow Gown

Art is imitating life for Emma Watson.

With just days away from the release of Disney's live-action rendition of Beauty and the Beast, the film's star is helping promote the project on an international press tour.

The 26-year-old British actress popped up in the Big Apple Monday night at Lincoln Center's Francesca Beale Theater for an event Belle would have loved.

As Watson and her character both share a passion for reading, the star spoke on the subject at the New York Film Society for Kids. However, it wasn't the only way she channeled the bookworm Disney princess.

The actress took the podium donning a canary gown, a modern version of the one Belle iconically wears for her dance with the Beast in the animated film and another Watson will don in the upcoming redux.