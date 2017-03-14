Khloe Kardashian Throws a Gold-Themed Birthday Party for Tristan Thompson

This romance is golden.
In honor of her beau Tristan Thompson's 26th birthday, Khloe Kardashian threw the athlete a house party befitting of a celebrated NBA champion.
The reality star played hostess as she had the kitchen and living room areas decorated in a golden color scheme, including balloons and gold streamers filling the room, golden bars of Kit Kats and other treats arranged on a dessert table and a collection of photos of Thompson with Kardashian and his friends decorated with gold confetti.
26 ?— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) March 13, 2017
The reality star brought a dash of signature Kardashian glamour to the event with tables lined with massive floral arrangements and a large golden birthday cake. However, when it came time to take credit for the soirée, she hid from the camera.
"She's being shy," someone said as they recorded the celebrity hiding her face on Snapchat. Still, credit was paid where credit was due. "This is who put this whole thing together."
As the duo celebrates yet another milestone together, it seems their relationship only continues to heat up after their mid-February Jamaican getaway.
According to a source, the Revenge Body star and her athlete boyfriend skipped out on the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans for an island getaway filled with ziplining and nightclubbing.
With Halloween, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day and birthdays already in their history as a couple, we can't wait to see what other special occasions these two will share together. Next up: her 33rd birthday in June!
