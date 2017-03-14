Dax Shepard Dishes on His and Kristen Bell's Daughter Lincoln Screaming "F--k"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Every day Dax Shepard and wife Kristen Bell are learning something new about their daughters, Lincoln Shepard and Delta Shepard. Unfortunately, it's not always the best stuff.
While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, Shepard opens up about accidentally teaching his 3-year-old daughter Lincoln to say "f--k." It happened accidentally, of course, after the CHiPs star nearly broke his nose on his daughter's bookshelf.
"I let a couple of mother--kers rip," Dax confesses.
Naturally, his daughter caught on. When she struggled to take her sweatshirt off, Lincoln screamed, "Oh f--k!" The couple chose to ignore their daughter's foul language, hoping she would stop saying it on her own. But that experiment didn't last long. The family attended a pool party later and Lincoln said it again.
"'This pool is f--king warm,'" Dax recalls her saying.
"Side note, we were like, 'She's nailing the syntax. She knows that she's using it as an adjective, an adverb. We were proud and she stopped saying it."
Lincoln's use of "f--k" isn't the only thing plaguing the parents, either. The couple has been bickering over a La-Z-Boy chair that was originally purchased for Shepard's office but didn't fit. As a result, he moved it into their home, smack in the middle of their media room for optimal viewing. As expected, the Veronica Mars alum wasn't too happy about it.
"Have you ever seen a happier person?" Shepard asks host Ellen DeGeneres as a picture of him lounging in the chair is displayed. "I've seen people win gold medals in the Olympics. They don't look that happy. That's not a bit. We're not trying to get attention. That's currently where it's at. I'm winning the battle, but I certainly won't win the war."
It turns out the chair has some negative effects. It's so comfortable, Shepard explains, that it acts like a zero-gravity chair. Over time, he thinks, the chair will cause his muscles to atrophy like astronauts in space.
"Look at that! I'm dwindling away," he jokes.
"You're sitting in a chair for six hours?" Ellen asks after he reveals the longest he's ever lounged.
"Well, I'm a writer, Ellen. I do. I write in that chair. I put [my laptop] between my legs and I just [typing gesture]," he shares. "And then I get out of the chair and I go, 'Oh I can barely walk.' Like it really takes a toll on you. If she embraced the chair for a couple of months I'd be too weak to fight back. If she just lets me turn into Mr. Burns in that chair everything will be fine."
But the daytime talk show host found another problem with the chair: it's location. The chair literally blocks everyone sitting behind it. Naturally, the CHiPs star has an answer.
"In zero-gravity mode, I'm not in her way," he explains.