Camila Cabello Quits Fifth Harmony: A Comprehensive Quote Roundup

Call her "Miss Movin' On."

From the moment Camila Cabello quit Fifth Harmony in December 2016, the 20-year-old pop star has been working overtime to establish herself as a solo artist. "Bad Things," her duet with Machine Gun Kelly, has risen to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and she recently teamed up with J Balvin and Pitbull for "Hey Ma," the lead single from the Fate of the Furious soundtrack.

When she isn't doing promotional photo shoots or radio interviews, she's making the red carpet rounds at high-profile events like the 2017 Grammys and the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. She would rather talk about the future—but for now, at least, she's being asked to rehash her past.

Here, E! News rounds up everything Cabello has said about her decision to leave Fifth Harmony: