Camila Cabello Quits Fifth Harmony: A Comprehensive Quote Roundup

Call her "Miss Movin' On."
From the moment Camila Cabello quit Fifth Harmony in December 2016, the 20-year-old pop star has been working overtime to establish herself as a solo artist. "Bad Things," her duet with Machine Gun Kelly, has risen to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and she recently teamed up with J Balvin and Pitbull for "Hey Ma," the lead single from the Fate of the Furious soundtrack.
When she isn't doing promotional photo shoots or radio interviews, she's making the red carpet rounds at high-profile events like the 2017 Grammys and the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. She would rather talk about the future—but for now, at least, she's being asked to rehash her past.
Here, E! News rounds up everything Cabello has said about her decision to leave Fifth Harmony:
Warwick Saint/Latina
Latina, March/April 2017
"I started in the group when I was just 15. I needed to follow my heart and my artistic vision. I'm grateful for everything we had in Fifth Harmony and for [this new] opportunity," Cabello said. "I am less focused on success and more on doing my best and pursuing my artistic vision to the fullest, wherever that takes me. Of course I also hope people will enjoy my music!"
Seventeen, March/April 2017
"Fifth Harmony wasn't the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I'm writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul. I'll continue to wish them all the best, and I'm happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony," she sad. "I'm looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors."
Billboard, Feb. 25/March 3, 2017
"You know that quote, 'In the silence, you find God?' I felt like I could hear everything my heart was telling me," Cabello said. "The easiest route would be to shut my mouth, sing the songs, wear the clothes and keep going, you know? I mean, [Fifth Harmony was] at the peak of our career. It's definitely not the safe option. I have it in my DNA. The way my mom raised me, it has always been: 'Don't settle. Jump and hope you grow wings on the way down.' I feel alive!"
"I was always super open [that] I couldn't just sing other people's words and be totally happy with that. You have to follow and honor that inner voice. I always encouraged the girls to do the same," said Cabello, who is no longer in touch with Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregi and Normani Kordei. "I think that in a group there is always going to be tension, whether it's because of this thing or [another] thing. Obviously, I think that rocked the boat."
Miller Mobley/Billboard
Cabello tried to keep in touch with the girls. "I don't want to get into the details of that, because it was really intense and it's hard for me to talk about. It makes me sad," she said, adding that the band members were all aware of her intentions. "I hoped that it would be a peaceful turning of the page and we would root for each other. But I only got love for them."
BBC Radio 1, Jan. 31
"Obviously, being here is incredible. It was incredible then; it's going to be incredible now," Cabello said while promoting her Machine Gun Kelly collaboration. "It's all love. It's all music."
Women of the Hour, Jan. 8, 2017
"Especially with being a girl group, there's been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention," she told podcast host Lena Dunham. "Unfortunately, sex sells. There's definitely been times where there's stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I've had to put my foot down…I feel like it's been tricky because we've had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones. There's nothing wrong with showing sexuality. If you have that inside, it's just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that's amazing."
Cabello ended the interview by sharing a lesson she learned the hard way. "I think the thing that I would say to young women is, if you're not ready for it, put your foot down," she said.
Instagram, Dec. 19, 2016
After the X Factor-formed group announced Cabello had quit—and said she hadn't told them herself—the singer fought back. "When I turned 15, I had the blessing of being put into a group with four very talented girls. We were five strangers that weren't even aware of each other's existence that were given a shot at one dream together," Cabello told her 8 million followers. "It's been almost five years and the most important chapter of my life this far. I am so proud of everything we've achieved together as a group and will always be proud of being a part of it."
"I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing. The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour," Cabello continued. "Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ' leaving the group' is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the New Year, but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way."
"As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way," she wrote, "I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group. I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness. Just as I said to them during those conversations, and just like I try to encourage you guys, I want to lead by example when I say to each of you guys to be courageous in the pursuit of what makes your heart pound and what makes you come alive with purpose."
Cabello added, "Our happiness is our own responsibility."
"We only have one life and we never know much time we really have. We don't carry money, trophies, social media followers, fame or success with us. We carry the memories that made us feel alive and the moments that made us fall in love with life. New chapters are scary, but conforming to what's safe and looking back with regret is even scarier," Cabello told her followers. "Next year I will be working on my own music and giving you a big chunk of my heart."
James White/Seventeen
"To our amazing fans, I will always be so thankful for the opportunities being in this group has given to me. I am even more thankful for the times that we've gone to get frozen yogurt together and talk about music, for the times we've locked eyes during a lyric, for the hugs that put pieces back together in both of us, for more love than I can put into words, and for showing me the way to myself," Cabello wrote. "You took five ordinary girls and made their dreams come true—and together, us and you guys, we've written an amazing story—of girls from all different cultures, backgrounds, colors, shapes, languages, music tastes, all going for one dream—a dream I will never forget. The memories we've made together will last a lifetime."
"Now I gotta walk the walk," she said. "I have always encouraged you to be fearless, to live your life in the name of love and to do what makes you happy. Scary as it is to take the leap, I am excited and full of joy because I know that no matter what happens, I am following my heart."
Cabello concluded, "I hope to see you on my journey."