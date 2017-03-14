Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly Pucker Up in Puerto Rico

There's nothing like a little sand and sun to kick up the romance while having some island fun.

The Billions actress, 38, was previously married to musician Roberto Zincone for six years. She shares a son, Sebastian , with her ex. The British actor, 30, previously starred on the BBC series Atlantis for two years from 2013-2015 and then moved on to the Hallmark original movie A Royal Winter.

The party had about 40 guests, including crooner Rob Thomas and supermodel Coco Rocha , according to The Observer .

Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly gave each other a romantic kiss last Friday in Puerto Rico. The new couple was on the island celebrating Ariana Rockefeller 's handbag collection, inspired by Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Rockefeller's collection of totes and clutches were designed in homage to the oceanfront property, which was once owned by her great-uncle.

Nothing says romance like a getaway to an island!

