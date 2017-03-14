The Bachelor Finale, Nannies and More: Superfans January Jones, Katie Lowes and Josh Malina Weigh In

It's not a Bachelor finale until the celebrity fans have spoken and that's just what they did on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The talk show host got Mad Men veteran and Last Man on Earth star January Jones (or January Jones: Professor of Love as she's credited) and Scandal's Katie Lowes and Josh Malina on video conference to weigh in on NickViall's choice. And here's your one spoiler alert.
Nick handed his final rose to Vanessa Grimaldi and the couple got engaged.
"I had her picked very early on too, Jimmy," January said when asked if she thought Nick made the right choice. "She was a keeper. She is a keeper, I hope."
Meanwhile, the Scandal stars (credited as Founders of "The Bachelor Nation") decorated for the finale. Katie, who plays Quinn on Scandal even wore a special rose shirt. "Oh, I bawled my eyes out," she said about watching the big finale."
"We both cried and then we did The Bachelor thing of picking them out of your eyes like boogers," Josh said. But did he really cry? "I Nick Viall cried," he said.
While Jimmy Kimmel had the superfans, he tackled other Bachelor hot button issues besides the final rose, like how old is too old to have a nanny, a question about Corinne Olympios.
"Well, if your parents are paying for it, I don't think you can be too old," January said.
"Really, you are pro-nanny?" Jimmy said.
"Well, yeah. Someone's been willing to take care—I wish I had one," January said.
"Cheers to that," Katie said. "Agreed."
Do Nick and Vanessa have what it takes to make it "the long haul"?
"No," Katie said.
"Five to 11 months," Josh wagered. "That's a pretty good run for The Bachelor."
"I'm going to say they're going to make it ‘til death do they part. I'm a romantic. And a professor," January said. And what about runner-up Raven Gates? She won't die alone, as Jimmy Kimmel asked. "She can't die alone, she has that orgasm montage, someone's going to scoop her up."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.