Fire Destroys Tyler Perry's Father's Louisiana Home: "I Made It Out Alive"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kendall Jenner

Is This the Next Big Jeans Trend? Kendall Jenner Says Yes

The Bachelor, Vanessa, Raven

The Bachelor Finale, Nannies and More: Superfans January Jones, Katie Lowes and Josh Malina Weigh In

So Cosmo, So Cosmo 106

"Things Are Heating Up!" So Cosmo's Diandra & Evan Take Their Relationship to the Next Level While on a Trip to Miami

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tyler Perry

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP

Tyler Perry's father is unharmed after a fire destroyed his Louisiana home Monday night.

According to reports from WBRZ, Emmitt Perry Sr. and his daughter escaped their Greensburg house after he heard something "popping" in the attic. 

"I went upstairs...I couldn't smell no smoke. I didn't see nothing burning," he told the station. After inspecting his attack with a flashlight, he headed outside to his backyard where he noticed smoke around his chimney. His daughter, who was returning home at the time, called the fire department. 

Photos

9 Essential Tyler Perry Movies

While dozens of firefighters used thousands of gallons of water to put out the flames, according to WBRZ's report, the home is considered a "total loss." The Hollywood star reportedly had the house built for his mother before she passed away. 

Still, Perry, Sr. was able to see the silver lining. "I made it out alive," he said in an interview with the ABC station. "If it wouldn't have happened then, me and my daughter would've probably been in there, and we would have burned up." 

His filmmaker son has not yet issued any comment.  

TAGS/ Tyler Perry , Fire , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again