Lisa Kudrow Takes the E!Q in 42--and She Has a New Favorite Friends Episode

We all know Phoebe Buffay was a misunderstood genius, and it's doubly obvious once you get to sit down with Lisa Kudrow.

The star of Friends and The Comeback just radiates intelligence, even when she's just mulling a few of our rapid-fire questions over the course of 42 seconds.

So of course we were listening quite closely when she sat down with Marc Malkinto discuss her new movie, The Boss Baby, and take the E!Q in 42—and by jove, she switched up her favorite Friends episode!