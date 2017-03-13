The O.C.'s Rachel Bilson and Chris Carmack Just Reunited in Nashville

Goodbye Orange County and hello Nashville.
Just a few short days after news broke that Rachel Bilson would be joining the CMT series, The O.C. star got a warm welcome from a familiar face on set.
In a new Instagram post, fans learned that Chris Carmack was more than excited to share the same stage as his former co-star.
"'Welcome to Nashville B****......this is how it's done in Tennessee,'" Rachel shared on Instagram. "@realcarmack #propergreeting #nashvillecmt."
As die-hard fans know, Chris appeared in The O.C. for two years alongside Rachel. His role would end in 2004 or three years before the series finale.
CMT, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ultimately, Rachel isn't the only familiar face joining the cast of Nashville as a season regular. Empire star Kaitlin Doubleday has been brought on in the wake of Connie Britton's exit from the show.
"Music city, here I come #nashvillecmt," Rachel recently shared on Instagram when confirming the news. Chris later added, "Can't wait to work with Rachel again... it's been a while! ‘Welcome to Nashville....... darlin'!"
"We welcome Rachel and Kaitlin into our incredibly talented ensemble," Marshall Herskovitz, executive producer and showrunner, said in a statement to E! News. "We fondly anticipate the second half of the season filled with surprising twists and turns that make Nashville so beloved by the fans."
Nashville will return with new episodes later in the summer.