Whoa, a Shocked Rachel Lindsay Just Met Some of Her The Bachelorette Suitors Super-Early

Save a few familiar faces from previous seasons returning for a second chance at love with another lead and Liz (aka Nick Vialls one-night stand from Jade and Tanner's wedding), the Bachelor or Bachelorette never knows who the suitors are prior to the first night and they make their first (limo) impressions. Not this season!

The men who were introduced?

First, Rachel met Demario. We don't know anything about him, but he did buy a ring and book some flights to Vegas for he and Rachel to elope, so that's fun.

Next up was Blake, who didn't seem to have a plan, but just kind of bantered with Rachel about how nervous they both were for a while. Rachel also met Dean, who was "ready to go black," and planned to never go back (which Rachel, for the record, loved), and Eric, who's from Baltimore and believes what's mean to be will be. He and Rachel even shared a moment of dancing together on stage.

Can we just skip ahead a few months to her premiere now, please?