Is New Girl Ending With Season 6? Jake Johnson Says...

Hey girl, whatcha doing? Hey girl, where you going, to the TV afterlife, forever to be streamed? Maybe! The future of New Girl is in question.

New Girl star Jake Johnson said, "Fox won't tell us [whether the show will be renewed]. But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK."

Johnson told The Daily Beast that while promoting his new flick Win It All. When his comments picked up steam, Johnson took to Twitter.

"Let's be clear. I have no idea if NG is coming back. I was doing an interview for #WinItAll & was asked my guess. We've been told it's 50/50," he said.