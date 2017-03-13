Nicki Minaj Channels Kim Kardashian in Pink Latex

Nicki Minaj took a page out of Kim Kardashian's book Sunday.

While in Paris over the weekend, the "Bang Bang" rapper surprised concertgoers by appearing onstage during Drake's concert. Drake and Nicki performed "Truffle Butter," "No Frauds" and "Moment 4 Life" together, and after the concert ended the musicians hung out and posed for photos. Nicki shared the fun moments on Instagram, where fans could get a closer look at her risqué ensemble.

Minaj donned a pink latex bodysuit that not only put her curves on display but also made us think back to Kim's famous pink latex dress. Both outfits featured plunging necklines in addition to being nearly the same shade as pink, so we can't help but wonder if Minaj received some inspiration prior to selecting her outfit.