Hot Mama! See Megan Fox Strip Down to Her Lingerie in New Frederick's of Hollywood Campaign

Feeling foxy? Frederick's of Hollywood sure is.

E! News has an exclusive look at the world famous lingerie brand's ad campaign for their Spring 2017 collection starring none other than Megan Fox.

The New Girl star oozes undeniable sex appeal in the 30-second spot, which was shot by celeb photographer Ellen Von Unwerth in the Hollywood Hills.

Fox models a number of super sexy looks, including a black latex body suit with matching garters and a bright teal bra underneath a silky robe. Other must-have pieces from the campaign include Megan's "Jessica Teddy," a plunging lace body suit with completely sheer detailing added for extra glam.