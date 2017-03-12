Inside Camille Grammer's New Relationship With an Attorney Who Makes Her ''Very Happy''

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Family Equality Council
Camille Grammer has a new man in her life!
E! News has learned the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is dating an attorney named David, the same date she cozied up to on the red carpet at last night's Family Equality Council's Impact Awards in Los Angeles.
The lovebirds happily posed for photographs at the event, which also saw appearances from Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulsonand Julie Bowen. Camille brought the glam in a lace white romper by Elie Saab while David looked suave in a classic navy suit.
A source tells E! News of their relationship, "Camille is very happy. They met through mutual friends at a party. He's lovely."
Our insider shares Camille and David started dating several months ago, and that he has met the Bravo fixture's two children, 15-year-old Mason Grammer and Jude Grammer, 12. David also accompanied Camille on a recent ski trip to the Swiss Alps, and was pictured in a sweet photo collage from the adventure shared to his ladylove's Instagram.
"Had a great time in Gstaad," Grammer captioned the photo. "Met some fabulous people from several different countries. Great stories, food and skiing. Thank you JP for hosting us. Interesting conversations with people from London to Saudi Arabia. Looking forward to going back next year"
The source adds, "Camille is in a really good place."
Grammer's previous marriage to Kelsey Grammer came to an end after 13 years in 2010. She recently relocated from the home she shared with the Frasier star into a $3.2 million Malibu abode with her kids, a move she told Entertainment Tonight indicated a "new beginning."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
—Reporting by Beth Sobol