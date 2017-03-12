Simone Biles Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Requested $1,000 for "Losing the Olympics"

Simone Biles, 2016 Rio Summer Olympics

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Here's a good way to get Simone Biles' attention: Absurdity.

An Internet troll tracked the Olympic gymnast and upcoming Dancing With the Stars contestant down on the payment-sharing app Venmo and sent her a request for $1,000 for "losing the Olympics."

The 19-year-old athlete won three individual gold medals at the 2016 summer games in Rio de Janeiro and shared another one with her fellow members of the "Final Five." She also won a bronze medal for her balance beam routine.

"Last time I checked, winning 5 medals isn't losing?¿ but aight !" Biles tweeted Saturday night, alongside a screenshot of the Venmo request.

Alexandra Raisman, Madison Kocian, Lauren Hernandez, Gabrielle Douglas, Simone Biles, 2016 Rio Summer Olympics

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Venmo is often used to pay bills or split ride-sharing or restaurant checks.

Biles' friends on the app include her teammate Madison Kocian as well as fellow Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Kyla RossJordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney, who were part of the "Fierce Five" that competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

