Kim Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance to Present Impact Award to "the Man Who Believed in Me From Day 1"

Kim Kardashian made another rare official appearance Saturday, this time to pay tribute to one of the people who made her famous.
Wearing a strapless white Rick Owens gown and diamond lip ring, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has largely avoided celebrity events and the media spotlight in general since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October, attended the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards.
She avoided the red carpet and entered the Beverly Wilshire Hotel incognito, then appeared onstage to honor Jonathan Murray, co-founder of Bunim/Murray Productions, which co-produces Keeping Up With the Kardashians and other reality shows, and his life partner Harvey Reese.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Family Equality Council
"Harvey was running a chain of retail stores and Jon had just finished filming a pilot for a reality show on MTV called The Real World," Kim said. "Harvey had serious doubts that a reality show would be successful but thought Jon was cute so decided to give it a shot anyway. Since that initial meeting, Jon has gone on to produce some of the most successful reality shows in history, including Project Runway, Road Rules, Bad Girls Club, Born this Way and my personal fave: Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Season thirteen, tomorrow night, don't miss it."
"But the project that brings them their most pride and joy is their son Dyllan, who was born 18 years ago," Kim continued. "At the time, there were very few resources for LGBT parents and their families, so Harvey threw himself into creating those resources, supporting existing organizations like the Family Equality Council and creating new opportunities like one of the first ever stay-at-home gay dads' groups."
Kim said that an award has been created in the couple's honor—the Murray Reese Family Impact Award.
"Tonight I was so honored to give the family impact award to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray of Bunim/Murray Productions," she wrote on Snapchat.
Kim has occasionally been spotted out and about in recent months. However, she is mostly seen on-camera mostly on her and her family's social media posts. Last month, she traveled with husband Kanye West to New York City to support him as he unveiled his Yeezy season 5 collection during New York Fashion Week.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! tonight at 9 p.m.!