Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Get Engaged With Cher's Help

Congrats to Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham!

The actor, known for his roles in Arrow and Teen Wolf, announced on Instagram he and the celebrity and Four Seasons Hotel floral designer are engaged. Leatham proposed to Haynes on the beach at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Los Cabos, Mexico Saturday night.

"I SAID YES!!!" Haynes wrote Saturday, alongside a photo of the two kissing as fireworks go off in the background.

AndCheralso played a part in the magical evening. Haynes posted a photo of giant screen showing the singer speaking in a videotaped message. Leatham posted it on his own page.

"So, I got you babe!" the singer says. "Alright, this is for you, you know what it is, you know what you're supposed to do now and this is gonna be the best thing ever and you have to call me to tell me how it worked out, alright!"

"Thank you @cher for the beautiful 'I got you babe' proposal lead in, you sounded incredible as always :) The most special night of my life @jeffleatham. #flowers #fireworks #fullmoon #cher," Haynes wrote.