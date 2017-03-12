Scarlett Johansson Hosts SNL and Kisses Leslie Jones in Olive Garden Sketch

"And lips, please!"

Scarlett Johansson hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live for the fifth time and locked lips with cast member Leslie Jones in a purposely offensive Olive Garden parody ad sketch.

Mikey Day played Johansson's partner, while Kenan Thompson played Leslie's. The sketch sees the four sitting together at a table and filming a commercial for the popular restaurant chain.

Beck Bennett plays a super racist and generally offensive director who annoys Jones with his impressions and asks the group to demonstrate different kisses that would appeal to different markets.

"For the Small Town Blue Shirt, give Blond Hair a little kiss on the cheek," he tells Day and Johansson.

"And for the urban market, can I get Sweater Guy giving Yellow Top a smooch?" he asks Thompson and Jones.

"And for one neighborhood in Atlanta, let me see Yellow Top plant one on Blond Hair," he says, drawing shocked reactions from Jones and Johansson. "And lips, please!"