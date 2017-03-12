Jersey Shore Stars Reunite for Sammi Sweetheart's Birthday and It Was Basically Like an Episode of the Show

Pregnant Ciara Gets Ice Cream After Car Accident and as She and Russell Wilson Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Their Engagement
Did Jersey Shore actually end? Because Snooki and JWoww just posted the equivalent of an episode on social media.
The two and Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino celebrated fellow former cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's 30th birthday at a club in New York City Saturday night. JWoww's husband Roger Mathews and Deena's fiancé Christopher Buckner also attended the bash.
In true Jersey Shore fashion, some of the stars seemed to party just a teeny bit too hard and Sammi remained a sweetheart. (However, no tears were documented.)
"Hot messes, nothing's changed," Snooki wrote on Snapchat, alongside a photo of a drunk JWoww.
"And I'm wasted #goodnight," JWoww wrote on Instagram.
Had such an amazing night pic.twitter.com/0J51UipcIh— Deena Nicole Cortese (@DeenaNicoleMTV) March 12, 2017
Jersey Shore, which aired on MTV between 2009 and 2012, built some quality friendships. Many members of the cast reunited in 2015 at JWoww's wedding. Snooki, Deena and Sammi served as bridesmaids.
"I'm not in touch with everybody," Vinny told E! News last year. "Some people were closer than others. I went to Jenni's wedding and I saw everybody over there."
He said that he still sees Sammi, DJ Pauly D and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro "all the time" but that it's harder to see others because they live farther away.
And of course Snooki and JWoww, now both married moms to a son and daughter each, are especially close.
The two appeared on the spinoff Snooki & JWoww as well as the go90 digital series Snooki & JWoww: Moms With Attitude.
"It's crazy. [Our kids] are our mini-me's. They have the same personalities as we do and I have to save the bail money for in 20 years when my daughter wants to go to Seaside and do something stupid," JWoww told E! News last December. "Then Snooki and I started laughing because we'll be in Seaside with them."
"We're never going to change," she added. "We're just going to be better parents."