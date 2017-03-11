Demi Lovato, Kevin Hart and John Cena Get Slimed at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

It's not a Nickelodeon award show without some good ole' fashion slime.

Saturday night's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards was no different as a few lucky Hollywood stars were drenched in the green, gooey goodness so many children can't get enough.

One of the first slimes of the night was given to Smurfs: The Lost Village star Demi Lovato. Although she thought she was simply supporting her upcoming movie, the "Cool for the Summer" singer got a surprise when "Slimey Smurf" decided to show up. We think you can guess what happened next.

Don't worry, Demi. You are not alone.