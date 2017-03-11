Gwen Stefani and Her Kids Make a Surprise Appearance During Little Mix's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards Performance

Gwen Stefani, Kids' Choice Awards 2017

Little Mix absolutely deserves a shout out for their Saturday night performance.

During tonight's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the stage to perform a medley of their hits. The girl group began singing their hit track "Touch" followed by "Shout Out to My Ex."

Both songs are featured on the band's latest album titled Glory Days available now.

While belting out their voices, the camera couldn't help but pan over to Gwen Stefani and her kids who appeared to have enjoyed the performance.

Tonight's gig also come after Little Mix received their first-ever Kids' Choice Award win for Favorite Global Music Star category.

Kids' Choice Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Little Mix, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Show

"We want to thank all of our incredible fans," the group shared after receiving an orange blimp. "Thank you so much. You are the best fans in the world and we love you more than anything." 

For those still wondering what "Shout Out to My Ex" was inspired by, Perrie recently gave us all the scoop.

"When people go through break ups, you automatically want to hear really sad songs," Perrie, who famously dated Zayn Malik, previously shared with E! News. "You want to listen to [Toni Braxton's] ‘Un-Break My Heart' and have a little cry, get a tub of ice cream out."

The singer continued, "We just thought, ‘You know what? Women need to feel empowered.' Everybody needs to feel empowered after a break up and we feel like this song can relate to everyone because everybody's had an ex."

