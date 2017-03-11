Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Discovers Her Ultimate Power in New Trailer

?Welcome to Themyscria. I am proud to present the NEW trailer for #WonderWoman ! ? pic.twitter.com/7q7SQ80ut1

Diana's origin and powers are revealed even further in a new trailer for Wonder Woman debuted at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot plays the Amazonian warrior princess Diana, a daughter of Zeus. She made her big screen debut as the DC superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice last year.

In the new trailer for Wonder Woman, released Saturday, Diana discovers her ultimate power in more ways than one; Her inner strength, as she's being trained to fight by her aunt and general Antiope (Robin Wright), and the power of her now-famous steel cuffs, or Bracelets of Submission.

"Never get your guard down!" Wright's character tells Diana. "You expect the battle to be fair!"