Kids' Choice Awards 2017: Everything You're Not Seeing on TV

Three cheers for the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards!
It's time for the youngest set of pop culture fanatics to shine, and we have host John Cena and Nickelodeon to thank for one exciting night ahead. After a showstopping orange carpet, and witnessing the first slime surprise on TK, it's time to break down all the behind the scenes action from USC's Galen Center.
E! News is your exclusive source for every must-know celeb interaction, front row dance party and incognito slime dunks that the cameras can't catch. So what are you waiting for?! Read on for everything you haven't seen on TV from the 30 Annual Kids' Choice Awards:
Chris Polk/KCA2017/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Picture Perfect: As soon as Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe arrived, photographers dashed over to the mother-daughter duo to snap a few photos. Like a true A-lister, Mariah put on her sunglasses and struck a glam pose.
Family Affair: Ever the amicable exes, Heidi Klum and Sealarrived with their four kids to catch all the action live at the KCAs. The couple's little ones were overjoyed to be there, stopping to point excitedly at every twist and turn.
Fuller Fandom: During Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly's performance, Candace Cameron Bure, sitting in the second row next to her Fuller House cast, was spotted in full fan girl mode. The actress swayed back and forth to their hit track and even recorded the performance on her phone.
Chris Polk/KCA2017/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Pre-Show Pump Up: As John Cena rocked his introduction, people with T-shirt guns began catapulting swag into the crowd. As expected, the kids in attendance went absolutely nuts!
Twinning: We saw their matching outfits on the red carpet, but the cuteness continued when Blac Chynaand her son King Cairo settled into the third row. The toddler stood up on the chair and had his arm around Chyna, and during a commercial break, a security guard escorted the duo out of the venue.
Check back throughout the show for even more VIP details!