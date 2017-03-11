Camila Cabello Delivers Her First Award Show Performance Without Fifth Harmony at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Camila Cabello is ready for her close-up.

In her first award show performance without Fifth Harmony, the singer took to the stage at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards for a crowd-pleasing rendition of "Bad Things" with Machine Gun Kelly.

After being introduced by Dance Moms fan-favorite Maddie Ziegler, the musical duo appeared in matching white outfits as they sang their hearts out.

In fact, Candace Cameron Bure, JoJo Siwa and more stars couldn't help but get on their feet while inside University of Southern California's Galen Center.

5H members Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani Kordei are expected to also make an appearance during tonight's show.