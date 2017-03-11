Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and "Dem Kids" Are the Perfect Match During Family Day at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon sure know how to plan a family day.
As kids gathered around their TVs Saturday night to watch the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, this Hollywood pair decided to bring their twins to University of Southern California's Galen Center to watch the magic unfold live.
Before entering the venue, the family of four posed on the red carpet where they couldn't help but show off their excitement at what was to come.
Mariah and Monroe matched in navy blue Adidas outfits. As for Nick and Moroccan, they went all out in matching head-to-toe orange hoodies.
Earlier in the day, Mariah teased followers about her family-friendly afternoon with a candid mother-daughter photo.
"Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today!" she wrote to her followers. "Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky #KidsChoiceAwards."
Nick and the crew at America's Got Talent are also nominated for Favorite Reality Show at tonight's show.
Today's family day comes less than a week after Nick introduced Moroccan and Monroe to his newborn son he shares with Brittany Bell. The TV host shared the family moment on Instagram.
"My Grandmother Hates taking pictures! LOL #FamilyDay #Rocky #RoeRoe and #GoGo," he wrote on social media. "Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!!"