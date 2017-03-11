Kids' Choice Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Gwen Stefani, John Cena and More Stars in Their Pre-Slime Glam

It's time for the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards!
John Cena is hosting Nickelodeon's premiere celebration Saturday evening from the University of Southern California's Galen Center, but before he hits the stage and douses the celebrity attendees, presenters and winners with ooey, gooey green slime, we ought to give everyone a chance to hit the orange carpet in style.
Representing the music scene is Gwen Stefani and Nickelodeon fans will be glad to see channel favorites like Brian Stepanek, Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo. Other television stars also rocking their finest threads include Dance Mom star Chloe Lukasiak and R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle.
Kids who voted in the award show's 28 different categories can expect appearances from nominees Zendaya, Chris Pine, and Ellen DeGeneres as well as performances from Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly and Little Mix. And that's only the beginning!
Click through the gallery above to see all the red carpet arrivals from the 30th Annual Kids' Choice Awards!
The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.