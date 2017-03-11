Criss Angel's Las Vegas Show Halted After Stunt Goes Wrong: "He Stopped Moving"

Brad Barket/Getty Images
Criss Angel's Mindfreak Live show in Las Vegas was cut short Friday after the illusionist appeared to lose consciousness in the middle of a dangerous stunt, reports and witnesses say.
Reps for the 49-year-old star and the Luxor hotel, where the show takes place, have not commented.
Witnesses said on social media that he had been performing a stunt in which he escapes from a straitjacket while hanging upside down. TMZ reported Angel passed out and was rushed to the ER, then left the medical center later that night.
"10 mins into the show, Criss Angel was doing his upside down straitjacket stunt and was almost out after spinning for 2 mins and then they let him down," Peter Sehl wrote on Facebook. "He stopped moving, curtain down. Break for 15 mins. Now show cancelled. Hope he is ok!! Didn't appreciated peoples comments as they were leaving."
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Other fans also took to social media to describe what they saw.
"Went to a @CrissAngel show and I think he almost died," one user wrote on Twitter. "They had to cancel the show after like 15 mins. hope he's cool though."
"At the Criss Angel Show. Something went wrong when he tried to escape from a jacket while suspended," Ryan Perez tweeted. "Show has been cancelled."
He said that after customers complained, full refunds were issued.
"Reports from @LuxorLV are @CrissAngel canceled both shows tonight for an undisclosed injury," Las Vegas Review-Journal journalist John Katsilometes tweeted Friday. "Audience was told 10 minutes into first show."
Tickets to both of Angel's shows Saturday are still being sold.
In 2013, Angel severely injured his shoulder and bicep while performing a similar stunt in Times Square in New York City. His Cirque du Soleil show "Believe" at the Luxor was halted temporarily for months while he recovered.