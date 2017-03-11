Mama June Denies Wearing a Fat Suit on From Not to Hot and Details Her Plastic Surgery

June Shannon is denying rumors that she allegedly wore a fat suit to conceal her weight loss before her big reveal on her new WE tv show Mama June: From Not to Not.

The 37-year-old mother of four, who rose to fame with her youngest daughter's show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, made her comments on iHeartRadio's The Domenick Nati Show Friday. That day, she showcased her slimmer figure on TV for the first time, on episode three of Mama June: From Not to Not. Before the show premiered two weeks ago, she kept away from the spotlight so photos of her transformation would not leak online.

"Definitely did not wear a fat suit," June said. "I was fat."