The Hills' Lo Bosworth Opens Up About Her "Crippling Anxiety and Depression" That Led to the "Worst Year Ever''

Lo Bosworth is coming clean about her struggles with mental health.

The Hills alumna surprised fans Friday when she shared a personal battle very few people knew about. As it turns out, the former reality star spent much of 2016 battling anxiety and depression.

"2016 wasn't only just the worst year ever, it was also the year I turned 30, founded my own feminine wellness company, and brought an amazing puppy home. So not all bad," she shared on her personal blog titled The Lo Down. "Light does find a way of shining through the darkness. And what is the darkness I'm referring to? Crippling anxiety and depression at the hands of a severe vitamin deficiency that went undiscovered for 16 months."

Lo explained to followers that she started feeling "very off" in the fall of 2015 and experienced insomnia, impulsive behavior and a "racing mind."

"On top of all of this, imagine that you have no idea why your body is turning itself inside out, your brain feels like it's on Pluto, and your sweet boyfriend is wondering what the f--k is going on," she wrote. "The unknown is certainly a terrifying place."