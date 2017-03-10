Weasleys Forever! Harry Potter Stars Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright Reunite at Snatch Premiere

Rupert Grint, otherwise known as Ron Weasley (and Ed Sheeran's doppleganger), had a magical reunion last night with former co-star Bonnie Wright.

Bonnie, who played Ron's younger sister Ginny in the Harry Potter franchise, came to show support for her on-screen big bro, who was celebrating his new show, Snatch, which premiered at Arclight Cinemas in Culver City, Calif. The two re-united at the after party, almost six years after the release of the last Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Even though it's been awhile since they last walked the halls at Hogwarts, the Harry Potter alums remain close friends.

After all this time? Always.